COVID-19: Borno govt traces contacts of first fatal case

Following the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in Borno, the state government has commenced the tracing of people who had contact with the patient.

The victim, a health worker with Doctors Without Border (MSF) working in Pulka village of Gwoza local government area of Borno State died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital on Saturday.

He was confirmed positive for COVID-19 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday.

The Chairman of Borno State High-Powered Committee on COVID-19, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, disclosed the development on Monday while addressing journalists in Maiduguri.

He said: “All contacts of the deceased are being traced and necessary measures to prevent further spread have been put in place.

“To this point, about 99 persons of interest have been traced and strategic testing instituted; 35 in Pulka and 64 in Maiduguri.

“Furthermore, the organisation he worked for in Pulka has been directed to provide line list, profile and quarantine all his contacts and submit the same to the committee for action.

“Meanwhile, a team on surveillance and case management has been deployed to Pulka for further investigation and sample collection.”

Kadafur, who is also the Borno State Deputy Governor, urged the people of the state to take the issue of the pandemic seriously and demonstrate strict adherence to measure to contain its spread by observing strict hygiene and social distancing.

He said the state Public Health Emergency Operations Centre for COVID-19 would be activated in line with procedure.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum will address the people of the state later on Monday. (NAN)

Vanguard

