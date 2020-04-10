Covid-19 border closure: Kano Police Commissioner warns defaulters against noncompliance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

In the face of the border closure to curtail the spread of Coronavirus to the state, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani has warned defaulters to desist from noncompliance to the order.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the Commissioner made this known during a visit to the Kano border areas.

CP Sani vows to ensure strict compliance to the order just as it warned it personnel in duty post to exhibit high sense of professionalism in their conduct.

Recall that Kaduna and Katsina States bordering the state already had 5 and 4 positive cases including one death from coronavirus respectively.

According to the statement, “The Commissioner of Police Kano State Command, CP Habu A. Sani, in continuation of the Command’s effort to ensure strict compliance to orders on Border closure and Social Restriction, visited Kano State Borders.

“Other Teams of officers involved in the regular visiting rounds includes; the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, DCP Sule Balarabe, ACP Abubakar Abdullahi Shika and all the Area Commanders of Kano State Police Command.

“While addressing the Police Officers, Medical Teams and other Security Agencies, CP Sani, popularly known in Kano State as Kalamu-Waheed warned all those in the operation to exhibit a high level of professionalism in conducting their duties, ensure that the rights of Nigerians are not infringed and be accorded due courtesies.

“The Command wishes all Christian Brothers and Sisters in the State a blessed Easter Celebrations and enjoins the general public to remain law-abiding and report any suspicious person(s) or item to the nearest Police Station.

“CP Habu urged the good people of the State to continue cooperating with the Police and other Security Agencies and in case of any emergency, contact the Command via the following lines; 08032419754, 08123821575 and 09029292926,” the statement reads.

