COVID-19: Bighomes Real Estate distributes palliatives to Nigerians

As Nigeria continues to combat COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown situation in the country, a leading real estate firm in the country, Bighomes, has distributed palliatives and relief funds to Nigerians to alleviate the suffering and hunger in many homes.

The distribution exercise which kicked off yesterday in Jahi, Abuja is expected to cover other places like Kado kuchi, Kubwa, Deidei, Gwarimpa village and Mpape all within the federal capital territory where about 500 homes will benefit from the palliatives distribution.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the Leader of the team and Marketing Manager of Bighomes Real Estate, Mrs Bertha Obinna said that as the lockdown continues, there are a lot of people that have no means to feed themselves or their family.She said, “Some, especially artisans who earn from their daily pay jobs have not been able to go out to work since the beginning of the lockdown, and we are glad to give our support by sharing food and relief funds to these people.”

Bertha who urged Nigerians to observe the lockdown order by government, however, advised other private organisations to emulate its gesture by also reaching out to those in need to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

“We are calling on the government not to neglect the fact that there is a need to strategically loosen up shut down in the economy,” she said.

Speaking about Bighomes, she said the firm, being one of the luxury real estate companies in Nigeria based in Abuja aims to provide shelter for everyone to own their home.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Oladokun Aremu lauded Bighomes team for the gesture. He said the donations have put smiles on their faces in this difficult time.

According to him, “I’m so grateful. I thank you all. This will go a long way to help my family during this period. God bless Bighomes. I want to call on the government to do more to help the citizens, Nigerians are hungry and in dire need of support to survive.”

