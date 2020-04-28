COVID-19: Bauchi govt. imposes fines on violators of lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Bala Mohammad of Bauchi state has imposed fines on violators of the partial lockdown order by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

This was contained in an executive order signed by the state governor in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Going by the order, tricycle operators that do not observe social distancing would pay N10,000, while people on essential duty that fail to wear masks would pay a fine N5,000.

The order also stressed that all the motorcyclists who had been banned from operating would pay N5,000 if caught operating.

“The executive order is in furtherance of the directives that we have given, which is to stop the spread of COVID-19. It is tagged: ‘Bauchi State Infectious Disease Prevention and Regulations 2020.’

“In the order, we have spelled out penalties for offenders, those who violate the partial lockdown order and pedestrians will pay N5,000.

“We are mandating those on official duty to wear masks, failure of which they will pay N5,000. Physical distancing, if violated in any event will attract N5,000.

“We have motorcyclists that we have banned, if they are caught, they will pay N5,000, tricycles that are not exercising social distancing will be paying N10,000 naira.

“Vehicles going beyond the borders that we have effectively locked down will attract N20,000, a bus coming from Jos (Plateau state) or Kano without order, will pay N20,000,” the governor said.

He reiterated that his administration adhered strictly to the rule of law, and urged the Chief Judge of the state and the Speaker, State House of Assembly, to expedite action to ensure that the order was executed.

He advised that a mobile court should be established for the enforcement of the executive order.

The governor said the partial lockdown was introduced to the protect lives and properties of the citizens of the state.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that the Bauchi state government, on April 26, directed a partial lockdown to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

