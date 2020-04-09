COVID-19: Bauchi governor tests negative, urges residents to follow laid down rules

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Several weeks after the governor of Bauchi state tested positive for coronavirus, it has been announced that the governor tested negative after a second test by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Lawal Muazu disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in a media chat.

He said the governor received a second test conducted by the NCDC which turned out negative.