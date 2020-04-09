COVID-19: Bauchi governor tests negative, urges residents to follow laid down rules

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi
Several weeks after the governor of Bauchi state tested positive for coronavirus, it has been announced that the governor tested negative after a second test by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Lawal Muazu disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in a media chat.
He said the governor received a second test conducted by the NCDC which turned out negative.
His words: “His Excellency, the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed has fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus. The governor, while receiving the result of his second test which turned out negative, thanked the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Bauchi COVID19 TaskForce, Imams, Ulamas, Pastors and all religious leaders within and outside the state for their selfless devotion all through his time in isolation.
“The governor also thanked his cabinet as well as residents and indigenes of the state for remaining steadfast and relentless all through the period.
“He used the opportunity of his return to full and active service to urge residents and visitors to the state to maintain strict adherence to all protocols laid down by the government towards tackling the COVID-19 menace within the state and in Nigeria as a whole.”