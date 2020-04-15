COVID-19: Basement Africa supports Delta State Police Command

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

As the fight against the spread of the coronavirus continues, and governments at all levels putting up stringent measures to curb the spread, the Nigerian Police has been at the forefront ensuring the lockdown is adhered to while ensuring the safety of persons and property during this trying period of the nation.

In complementing the effort of government and the Nigeria Police Force, Basement Africa, one of Nigeria’s leading Entertainment brands and show promoters in Delta State, paid a courtesy visit to the Delta State police headquarters where they made donations of packs of table water and other items to support the police force.

During the visit, the CEO of Basement Africa, Engr Okiemute Onuovughakpor alongside top entertainers from Delta State appreciated the police and encourage citizens to support the government’s effort in combating the coronavirus

Receiving the items on behalf of the Nigerian Police Force Delta State command, the Assistant Commissioner of police (Administration and Finance) Delta State ACP Osifo Emefili, thanked basement African for this gesture and also appeal to Deltans to comply with the lockdown directives while assuring them of safety during the lockdown period. The group also made a similar presentation of packs of table water to all checkpoints in Asaba the Delta State capital.

vanguard

