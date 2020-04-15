COVID-19: Ayade recruits 8000 youths,400 doctors, 600 nurses and 1000 health surveillance officers

Kindly Share This Story:

In view of the COVID-19 lockdown and its attendant consequences on livelihoods leading to job losses, daily income difficulties, waste of youthful energy, and in order to reduce public anxiety, youth restiveness and lower social tension, the Cross River State Government is set to recruit young men and women from the ages of 18-35, with the exception of those in the health sector, on a flat monthly salary of 30000 naira.

Accordingly, recruitment will be done as follows:

Agriculture

To ready the state’s agricultural sub-sector for a major role in a post-COVID-19 Nigeria, 5000 young people are to be recruited under a revolutionary agricultural Programme that utilizes modern farming techniques, mechanization and digitalization.

Her Excellency, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo and the Commissioner for Agriculture, Ntufam Okon Nyong Owuna are to oversee the exercise.

Ayade Industrial Park is the venue for the recruitment exercise.

Environment

Another set of 1000 young people are to be recruited into various agencies of government, including the Green Police, whose core mandate include urban beautification, landscaping, maintenance of recreational parks, development of nurseries, horticulture and general sanitation.

READA ALSO:

Premises of the Cross River State Properties and Investment Limited (CROSPIL), State Housing, Calabar is the venue for the recruitment exercise for this category.

Hon. Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Mfon Bassey and his Urban Renewal Counter, Hon. Emmanuel Edward, are to take charge of the exercise.

Security

2000 young people are to be recruited into the state Homeland Security and the Border Patrol Agency with the key objective being the effective enforcement of the lockdown of the state’s extensive border lines.

J. Esuene Stadium is the venue for the recruitment exercise, with Brig Gen John Agim (rtd) and Director General of Border Commission, Mr. Noel Ugbong being in charge. Health

In order to build capacity for COVID-19 response in the event of a full blown pandemic in the state, the following are to be recruited with immediate effect: 400 doctors, 600 nurses and 1000 health officers for COVID-19 surveillance across every village in the state.

Recruitment will be done through Ministry of Health with the Honorable Commissioner, Dr Beta Edu and the Head of Service, Dr Chris Ekpenyong Ita in charge.

The recruitment exercises are to hold simultaneously on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Remember, the no mask no movement policy means any applicant not wearing a nose mask will be denied entry into the recruitment grounds.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: