COVID-19: Association hails Delta Govt’ lockdown extension order

The Vice President, Delta Shippers Association (DelSA), Mr Simon Asite, has lauded the state government on lockdown extension order, saying it is to effectively stem the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Asite told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Warri, that the decision was the best government could have taken at this critical moment.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta had on Tuesday announced the extension of the already existing lockdown order in the state by additional 14 days to tackle the spread of the global pandemic.

The governor had also imposed a dusk to dawn curfew, beginning from 7:00p.m to 7:00a.m with additional two weeks lockdown.

Asite, while admitting the pains the citizens would have been going through in the last two weeks, said that the lockdown was in the general interest of the people.

He decried the consequences of the stay-at-home order which commenced on April 1 on the economy of the state.

“I support the extension, health is wealth, a healthy state is a wealthy state, so, we can always make wealth when we are healthy.

“My concern, however, is that government is not deploying the money meant to tackle the spread of the virus the way it ought to be.

“I expected the State and Federal Governments to aggressively reach out to people to cushion the effect of the lockdown on Nigerians.

“Also, the governments should use this period to move from house to house sensitising people on what they need to know about the virus so that the case will not overwhelm our facilities,” the association vice president said.

Asite, also former President, Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (DACCIMA), advised the Federal Government to engaged Nigeria scientists to develop means of testing and treatment of the pandemic.

“It’s time for the governments to look inward and employ researchers like the laboratory technicians, pharmacists and other medical related professionals to device means of testing and treating the virus,” he said.

Asite, however, urged people to bear with the government at this trying time, particularly in the areas of feeding, adding that they could also source for food by themselves.

According to him, it is a matter of life and death, we can not be rhetoric, we need to face the reality.

He appealed to corporate bodies to set up isolation centres and also assist the government with testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“The private sector, including banks can assist government by setting up treatment centres and make provision for test kits and PPE in anticipation of overwhelming situation.

“Nigerians can adapt easily in terms of treatment method,” Asite said.