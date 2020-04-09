COVID-19: Askia donates cash, food items to Isoko nation

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has donated food, cash and sanitary items to the people of Isoko North and Isoko South local government areas of the state in a bid to cushion the effect of the 14-day lockdown order by the state government.

The DESOPADEC boss while presenting the items to the President General of Isoko Development Union, IDU, Chief Iduh Amadhe and leadership of some Isoko communities on behalf of the Isoko nation, harped on the need for even distribution of the items.

Addressing the people on the essence of the gesture amidst the lockdown, Chief Askia advised that the items should be shared among the people irrespective of political affiliation or religious consideration.

He also promised to ensure similar gesture to orphanage homes in Isoko nation in no distant time.

Items donated include; 6,000 hand sanitizers, bags of rice, garri, cartons of noodles, tubers of yam, gallons of groundnut oil, bunches of Plaintain and N20,000 to the 22 Clans of Isoko for the purpose of transportation of the items to their various communities for distribution.

Applauding the gesture of the DESOPADEC boss, the Isoko South chairman, Itiako Ikpokpo and his Isoko North counterpart Emmanuel Egbabor who joined in receiving the items appreciated the kind gesture of Askia and prayed for more blessings to do more.

The sum of N500, 000 was also presented the Isoko nation Committee on Relief Materials on Covid-19 headed by Bishop John Aruakpor.

Vanguard

