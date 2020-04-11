COVID-19: Askia counsel Nigerians to remain focused on God at Easter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has asked all Nigerians to remain focused on God as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Askia in his Easter message to all Christians, stated that the uniqueness of this year’s Easter should be a revelation that God is revealing his awesomeness to man.

While wishing everyone the rich blessings of forgiveness and salvation that Easter signifies, the DESOPADEC boss urged the strict adherence to the guidelines of public health experts on staying safe by washing of hands regularly, using sanitisers, maintaining social distancing and remaining indoors until the scourge is over.

He said: “For the first since we can recall, we are celebrating the Resurrection of our Saviour, Jesus Christ, locked down in our homes, detached from our regular friends, relations and associates as well as from our routine jobs and activities.

“It is an uncharted territory for everyone of us not just in Delta State, but Nigeria and the entire world. This is no thanks to an unusual, dangerous and invincible enemy we call Coronavirus or Covid-19.

READ ALSO: Cameroonians looking for missing president amid coronavirus crisis

“It is a phenomenon that has redefined our lifestyle and the way we relate.”

“However, despite the dark spectre brought by this disease, we must not lose sight of the fact that God is revealing His awesomeness. He has assured us that He will never abandon us when we knock on His door of grace.

“As we celebrate this Easter, our spirit should remain lifted, our focus on Him in supplication.

“We, the people of Delta State and indeed, Nigerians are resilient, persevering and strong with our faith in God.

“Let us adhere strictly to the guidelines of public health experts on Staying Safe by washing our hands regularly, using sanitisers, maintaining social distancing and remaining indoors until the scourge is over.

“We should entertain no doubt that our testimony shall be as that of Moses after one of numerous victorious battles as the Holy Bible captured it in Numbers 31: 49.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: