COVID-19: Arit of Africa to assist organizations stay in business with technology solutions as CSR

To support the efforts of the Federal and State Governments that have provided succour to Nigerians in order to douse the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the people, the management of Arit of Africa – a leading indigenous information and communication technology solution provider – is providing its custom-made technology solutions to businesses and organizations in Nigeria at no cost.

The company said this is part of its corporate social responsibility drive to ensure many businesses can continue to stay in operation and interact with local and international clients and partners during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer of Arit of Africa Limited, Mr Olusola Ogunsola explained in a statement that the company fully understand there may be an economic recession post-COVID-19 which may lead to layoffs and budget cuts.

“Companies and organizations will definitely have to look to technology to mitigate the negative impact of the recession. We are working with organizations to either optimize already deployed technology solutions or deploy new cost-effective and efficient solutions that will ensure the organizations save cost and achieve much more with less.

“We are a global – global and local – company hence we have extensive understanding and knowledge of the global and local markets. We are best placed to provide tailor-made solutions to sustain the operations of companies post-COVID-19. Post COVID-19, there will be little tolerance for losses and inefficiencies. Companies need to embrace technology solutions that are cost-saving and efficient”, he said.

Ogunsola informed that technology solutions have rescued a lot of businesses during the COVID-19 lockdown. He added that workers “can work remotely from home; accessing vital company information using very secured VPNs. Meetings can be scheduled with communication solutions like Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom and others”.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Government like other nations has enforced lockdown in some states in the country while also shutting the borders to prevent the mass movement of people in and out of the country.

While commending the Federal and State governments for the steps taken in containing the spread of the virus and the various testing centres commissioned by the government to increase the rate and geographical spread of the testing, Ogunsola said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and organizations cannot be over emphasized.

According to him, “it is essential for businesses to keep running now as this is the only way the country can minimize the negative impact of a looming global recession. This is the major reason why we have decided as a company to provide these free services now.

“As we keep fighting and attempting to overcome the health crisis now, it is expedient that as a country, we look at the future and long-term consequences of this pandemic on the economy”.

