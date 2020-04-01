COVID-19: Arbitrary increase in foodstuff prices trigger Oyo residents’ anger

Kindly Share This Story:

..berate gov for not really providing palliatives to cushion effect

By Adeola Badru

RESIDENTS of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, have begun to feel the side effect of the sit-at-home order imposed by the Oyo State government, in response to the threat posed by the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state.

It would be recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde himself, was tested positive to the virus, which further drove home the danger posed by the virus as a non-respect of social status.

Following the measures put in place by the state government, many residents have expressed displeasure over the sit-at-home order, as being observed in some other states ravaged by the virus.

Also read:

Most of the residents, in their separate interviews with this correspondent who went round the town on Wednesday, hinged their displeasure on the fact that, before a lockdown could be imposed, the government should have explored other ways of providing palliatives to cushion the effect the order might portend on the citizenry.

Outrageous increase of foodstuff prices across the state in the wake of sit-at-home order by Governor Makinde triggered serious anger.

Vanguard’s investigation revealed the arbitrary increase in foodstuff prices by traders was attributed to the difficulties in transportation, especially products such as Garri, Yams, Plantains, among others from the rural areas to the urban areas.

A trader, Mrs Adijat Adepoju from Bodija market, who spoke to this correspondent, attributed the increase in food items to the panic buying, especially with the sit-at-home order likely to belong, adding that they were already running out of major items as the government failed to provide alternative means to living, particularly for those who eke out their living in their everyday business and are not salary earners.

Some other residents who also spoke to this correspondent, described the increase in food items as barbaric and inhuman torture, saying that: “We will defy sit-at-home order because we are hungry, we don’t have money at all, and we work in the field to eke out our living, we are hungry and we want the Coronavirus to attack us then, we are tired of the situation, We will dare the Police who will stop us from doing our business.”

Kindly Share This Story: