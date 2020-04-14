COVID-19: APM Terminals contributions hit N300m

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

NIGERA’s leading terminal operators, APM Terminals Apapa and the West Africa Container Terminal, WACT, Onne, have jointly committed more than N300 million to the battle against the spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the country.

APM Terminals, Apapa, has contributed N150million into the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Relief Fund Account created by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, while WACT has contributed N50 million into the same account.

In addition to these, APM Terminals Apapa has donated 1,000 units of nose masks; 500 disposable protective coveralls; 400 litres of hand sanitisers; protective goggles and hand gloves to the Lagos Port Complex of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) towards curtailing the pandemic.

READ ALSO:

The donation into the COVID-19 Relief Fund Account and the donation of safety items are coming barely two weeks after the company donated USD200,000 (over N75million) into the United Nations in Nigeria Basket Fund for the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria, and committed another N25million on community awareness through radio, social media as well as fliers to sensitize the Apapa community on how to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking on the donations, the Managing Director of APM Terminals Apapa, Mr. Martin Jacob, said, “This is one battle we must join hands together to fight, and with the strong leadership being provided by the Federal Government, Nigeria will overcome this difficult times.”

Jacob said the items donated by the company were aimed at preventing the spread of the virus at the port, since “there is currently no vaccine to prevent it. The only option available to us all at this trying time is prevention. The responsibility lies on all of us to protect ourselves and render all possible assistance within available resources.

“The basic precautionary measures to take such as not touching our eyes, nose, or mouth; regular washing of hands with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer; maintaining social distance and avoiding large gatherings must be respected by all including at the port where we provide essential services.”

The General Manager, External Relations of APM Terminals Apapa, Mr. Daniel Odibe, who handed over the nose masks and other items to the Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Mrs. Funmilayo Olotu, said all hands must be on deck to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

“As a responsible corporate citizen of Nigeria, APM Terminals Apapa has complied with the directive of the Federal Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to maintain continuity in port operation.

“In line with the directive, our terminal is in full operation. We have also adopted stringent safety measures in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation, WHO, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and the Port Health Services to ensure that the supply chain remains uninterrupted and availability of essential supplies is maintained in the face of the pandemic,” he said.

The Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Mrs. Funmilayo Olotu, who received the items in company of other top NPA officials attached to the port, expressed appreciation to APM Terminals Apapa for the donation.

Kindly Share This Story: