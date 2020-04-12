COVID-19: Another 23 Nigerian returnees from Togo arrive Seme border

Kindly Share This Story:

Another batch of 23 Nigerian returnees from Togo Republic arrived Seme Border Post in Lagos State in the early hours of Sunday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports (NAN) reports.

NAN gathered that the 23 Nigerians, who came from different parts of the world, had landed in Lome on Ethiopian Airlines over two weeks ago.

An official of Port Health Services (PHS) in Seme, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that one of the 24 returnees that tested positive to COVID-19 was held by Togolese authorities.

“The remaining 23 were isolated for 14 days and laboratory examination conducted by the Togo health authorities showed that they are all negative.

“The results from Togo are here with us.

“We have informed officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health and they are on their way to Seme border to evacuate the returnees to Yaba for more examination on COVID-19,” he said.

NAN reports that the 67 returnees from Ivory Coast who arrived Seme Border on April 8 in a luxurious bus with registration number Osun XA 240 EJG are in 14 days quarantine in Badagry where they are undergoing COVID-14 tests.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: