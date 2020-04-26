COVID-19: Another 13 Nigerian returnees from Togo arrive Seme border

Kindly Share This Story:

Another batch of 13 Nigerian returnees from Togo Republic have arrived at Seme Border Post in Lagos State in the early hours of Sunday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that the 13 returnees arrived the border post in a Toyota Coaster bus with Togolese registration number TG 5923 A.

NAN gathered that the Nigerian returnees were resident in Togo but decided to return to their country following outbreak of COVID-19.

“The Nigerians were screened with the infra red thermometer by our officials when they arrived today.

“We have called Lagos State Ministry of Health and they have promised to come and evacuate them to quarantine facility in Badagry,” a Port Health official told NAN at Seme border.

