COVID-19: Anglican Diocese donates money, food items, medical supplies to less privileged

By Olayinka Latona

As a palliative measure to cushion the effect of COVID-19 in Lagos state, the Diocese of Lagos, Anglican Communion on Thursday donated N5 million cash and medical supplies to the Lagos State government.

The Anglican diocese also doled out food items to the less privileged families in the state.

Making the donations at the church Seminary Ground in Marina, Lagos, the diocesan Bishop, Humphrey Olumakaiye, who was represented by Ven Segun Ladeinde said the diocese deemed it necessary to lend her support to the laudable efforts of the state government to cushion the unsettling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on many families in Lagos State.

Olumakaiye, who commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his doggedness in the fight against COVID-19, said the gesture is to complement what the Lagos State Government was doing to fight the pandemic.

In his words: “Apart from the N5million already paid by our Province into the designated account provided by the government, we are donating food items directly to the weak and the vulnerable in the state”.

Also speaking, the director of the directorate of welfare, Lagos Diocese, Ven. Uche Ekwensi explained that the church has been in the vanguard of taking care of the less privileged and that the donated money, food items and medical supplies were to support the state and the needy in the fight against covid19.

He said: “We are distributing 500 bags of rice, garri, sugar, noodles, beverages, sanitisers and other medical kits to the identified vulnerable and weak families. And as we are also praying, we believe that we will overcome this challenge soonest.”

VANGUARD

