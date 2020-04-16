COVID-19: ANCOPSS urges compliance, holistic fight against pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

THE National President, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS, Mr. Anselm Izuagie, has enjoined principals and other actors in secondary school sub-sector to continue to comply with all guidelines put in place by the government to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

This, he stated, is in line with the directive of the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, to teachers across the country.

Izuagie, in a press release made available to our correspondent, said all hands must be on deck to contain COVID-19 in the country and restore normalcy in the country.

He urged all secondary school principals to see themselves as key actors in the fight against the disease and also be agents of educating and sensitising the public.

While expressing concern over the impact and implications of the pandemic on secondary education in Nigeria, especially when our students are supposed to be writing external examinations, he appreciated the roles of the government at federal and state levels in checking the spread of Coronavirus.

He lauded the proactive measure of locking down the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Lagos, Ogun and other states.

He assured the government that ANCOPSS was more than ready to assist in any way possible to ensure the success of this fight against the monster, just as government should not forget to extend and involve ANCOPSS, the entire teaching fold in the palliative arrangements for a lasting and desirable result as was the case with Ebola.

He further commended the government for exploring other alternative teaching and learning methods like radio and television educational broadcast to remedy the situation for students at this period of lockdown as it is being done by Edo State government.

Izuagie enjoined members of ANCOPSS to engage their respective state governments on these alternatives.

He also admonished parents to take advantage of this programme and ensure their children remain studious while observing the lockdown and cue into home/e-learning programmes. He called on principals all over Nigeria to assist government in educating parents and disseminating vital information from government and other related organisations to put the spread in check.

While praying for God’s intervention to see the end of this pandemic soon and appreciating all the fantastic financial donors towards this fight as well as the national president, NUT for his clarion call, he called on members to use ANCOPSS common platform to share information on the pandemic from their respective zones.

