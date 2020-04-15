Covid-19: Anambra reopens closed foodstuffs markets

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

All daily foodstuffs markets in Nnewi and environs ordered on Tuesday to close and relocate to designated areas by Anambra State government as part of measures to check the spread of Coronavirus were on Wednesday reopened.

Some of the markets whose traders joyfully returned to their permanent trading sites were Obi Nsoedo foodstuffs market, Okpunegbu, Umudim, Nnewi, Orieagbu market, Ekeamobi, all in Nnewi and Nkwogbe market, Ihiala in Ihiala Local Government Area.

The markets reopened following Anambra State government’s reversal of its earlier decision to temporarily relocate the markets.

The police in the state had on Tuesday, immediately the government gave the order for the temporary closure of all the foodstuff markets, embarked on the enforcement of the order.

A source from government quarters directed Presidents general of various communities to affect the reopening of the closed markets with immediate effect and apologized to the foodstuffs traders for the inconveniences they might have suffered as a result of the temporary closure.

Leaders of those markets were strictly directed, according to some of them interviewed, not to allow any other commodity outside food items to be displayed at the markets till further notice.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: