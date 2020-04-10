Breaking News
COVID-19: Anambra, Niger record index case respectively

On 11:27 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
File Photo

By Rasheed Sobowale

Two States in Nigeria, Anambra and Niger States on Friday recorded their first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The confirmation of the index cases in the states brings the total number of states in Nigeria with confirmed coronavirus case(s) to 19.

This was revealed in the recently released report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The report as at “09:30 pm 10th April” noted there “are 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths”

While seventeen (17) new cases were reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos; 3 in Katsina; 2 in FCT; 1 in Niger; 1 in Kaduna; 1 in Anambra; and 1 in Ondo.

A breakdown of the number of cases by states indicated “Lagos- 163; FCT- 56; Osun- 20; Edo- 12; Oyo- 11; Bauchi- 6; Akwa Ibom- 5; Ogun- 7; Kaduna- 6; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 2; Rivers-2; Kwara- 2; Delta- 2; Benue- 1; Ondo- 2; Katsina- 4; Niger- 1; and Anambra- 1″

The agency also corrected an error in its earlier COVID-19 confirmed cases report; “three cases previously included as Lagos state cases have been transferred to Ogun state. The three cases live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported 7 confirmed cases”

