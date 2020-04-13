Covid-19: Anambra Lawmaker distributes relief materials to constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with his focus driven representative commitment to his constituents, the member representing Anambra East, Rt Hon. Pharm Obinna Chris Emeneka(Ijele Omambala) signed 20 million naira Memorandum of Understanding with Chazmax Pharmaceauticals to produce in large quantity, Chroloquine, Arzithromycin and Zinc sulphate which have become highly effective in fight against covid-19 .

The MOU between Rt. Hon Emeneka and Chazmax Pharmaceauticals is a proactive measure in case of an outbreak as well as to forestall inevitable scarcity of resources.

In his address, the people’s legislator extolled the effort of the Governor in equipping the isolation centre’s with standard medical facilities as well as providing stimulus packages for the elderly in the state.

He equally selected covid-19 Sensitization coordinators in Anambra East, consisting of Ndi Igwe, Community President Generals and representatives from all the wards in the constituency to handle sensitization and distribution of the relief materials.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala described the Relief Materials as “proactive” and equipped the sensitization coordinators with vital information about covid-19. He also charged them to sensitize their various communities.

In the end, the honourable Commissioner showcased proper hand washing which Ndi Igwe and President Generals emulated after keen observations.

The Relief Materials comprise:

Over 200 Buckets for Hand washing

5000 bottles of hand Sanitizer

500 packets of Face Masks

Infrared Thermometre

1000 pieces of Hand Gloves

High Strength Vitamin A and C which are Immune boosters for elderly persons

7 cartons of Methylated Spirits

300 tins of Chroloquine

1000 packets of Arzithromycin

100 tins of Zinc Sulphate

The buckets are to be placed in strategic locations in Anambra East communities for proper hand washing!

