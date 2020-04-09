COVID-19: Akwa Ibom Syringe Factory begins production of face masks

Kindly Share This Story:

Akwa Ibom-state owned Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, is set to begin mass production of face masks to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, located in Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State was established in 2017 by the Udom Emmanuel government. It is the largest disposable syringe factory in Africa, with the capacity to produce 350 million to 400 million units of 2ml, 5ml, and 10ml disposable syringes annually.

With the demand for face-mask taking the centre stage and with shortages seen all over the nation, the Jubilee Syringe Company has according to reliable sources; concluded plans to commence the production of face masks to stem the prospects of Covid-19 infections.

With this development, Nigerians will soon begin to get locally made face masks with assured protection from Covid-19.

When it was conceptualized, the naysayers and critics had maliciously stated it was a hoax and went to town attacking the idea of establishing a syringe manufacturing company. To them, the company only existed on the social media space and had no prospects of realization or actualization.

It was only after September 2017, when as a lead up to the State’s 30th Anniversary when the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo came to commission the Jubilee Syringes Manufacturing Company (the largest syringes manufacturing company in Africa)and described Governor Emmanuel, as a very wise man for attracting such a critically important healthcare facility to the State, that the opposition was forced to finally concede that Governor Udom Emmanuel, indeed was a visionary leader who had seen what others may not have seen.

Today, with the world laying prostate, with emphasis focussed on healthcare delivery, the vision of Governor Udom Emmanuel in investing or attracting industries that play critical roles in our lives have set him apart as a man of vision and foresight.

The Jubilee Syringes Manufacturing Company today supplies syringes to healthcare facilities across the nation and plans are afoot to distribute the products all over Africa.

“Imagine how much government would have spent importing syringes into the country especially at a moment like this, with Covid-19 healthcare challenges. God bless Udom Emmanuel for thinking ahead of the curve,” Dr Moses Udo Etim, a medical practitioner stated.

Also speaking, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, who preferred anonymity because of his party affiliation said there was no doubt that Governor Udom Emmanuel was laying a solid foundation for a self-sufficient Akwa Ibom State.

He said; “Even though we cannot say it publicly because of politics, but those of us in the APC who genuinely love our State cannot but pray for the governor. He is doing well and politics apart, even our party couldn’t have done better.

“Each time I see aircraft of Ibom Air landing and taking off at the Uyo Airport, I feel proud as an Akwa Ibomite and now that the syringe factory in Onna Local Government is set to begin production of face masks, I am more than glad and I commend the governor.”

“Obviously, Governor Udom Emmanuel came prepared for leadership, and his vision is all clear and impactful,” a social media influencer, Aina Bridget told our correspondent in Abuja.

