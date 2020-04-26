Covid-19: Akwa Ibom embarks on decontamination of strategic locations, LGs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

IN line with the recommendation of World Health Organisation to avert the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Akwa Ibom State government has embarked on decontamination of some major cities and strategic locations across the state.

Addressing journalists after the exercise at the weekend, Mr. Prince Ikim, state Chairman of Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA) said governor Udom Emmanuel had given a marching order that all strategic public places in the state be decontaminated to prevent community transmission of the virus.

His words: “The Governor loves his people that is why he gave us the marching order to decontaminate the state. There is no politics attached to this exercise. If you watch our activities very closely you would understand that we do not play politics with peoples’ lives.

“We will leave no stone unturned in carrying out the marching order. We are working very closely with the Incident Management Committee (IMC) in the State as our technical partner. Whichever place they request that we decontaminate, that, we will surely do.

” Our job basically is to decontaminate every public place in Akwa Ibom State. We are taking a look at hospitals critically. We are going to decontaminate a whole lot of them, just as we decontaminate motor parks, market places, police stations and so on”

Ikim who disclosed that so far the exercise had been carried out in Eket, Ikot Ekpene, Oron, Uyo, Oruk Anam, Itu, Essien Udim, Uruan and Ikot Abasi local government areas noted that the state would flag off the second phase of the exercise soon.

He promised to sustain it until every part of the state was touched, stressing, “This is just the first phase. Phase 2 is coming up very soon. We’ve been targeting hospitals, reasons being that these hospitals are first point of calls when anybody is sick.

“And the COVID-19 pandemic has similar symptoms with malaria. Somebody could have the virus and walk into any of the hospitals for treatment. So that makes hospitals, places of high need”

Reacting to the exercise, the Medical Superintendent at Iquita General Hospital, Oron, Dr. Sebastian Noah described the exercise as timely and commendable and appreciated the Governor for his shoe of concern in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

