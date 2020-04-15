COVID-19: Akwa Ibom discharges six cases

Kindly Share This Story:

* Says 66 contacts traced to index case have no symptoms

BY Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has explained that six cases of COVID-19 have been returned negative and discharged from the state isolation centre at the Ibom Specialist hospital Uyo.

Chairman of the State COVID-19 committee and Secretary to State Government (SSG) Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem disclosed this Wednesday evening in Uyo while providing newsmen with update on the COVID-19 status of the state.

Ekuwem explained that 3 of the 5 index cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) two weeks ago were among those that returned negative and discharged while the remaining two maintained positivity.

He further explained that apart from the 5 index cases, additional four suspected cases were quarantined in the isolation bringing the number of cases in the state that went through repeated tests conducted by medical experts to nine (9).

He explained, ” Altogether we did repeated tests on a total of nine cases and we are able to discharge six cases while three returned posititivity. Three of the 5 index cases returned negative while two maintained positivity.

“Also test result of all the four suspected cases quarantined and added to the 5 index cases to make nine cases came out negative. Now we have only three cases, the lastest one that was announced on Tuesday and two old ones”

Responding to a question on the 66 contacts that were traced to the 5 index cases, Ekuwem said after the14 days incubation period they showed no symptoms of the Coronavirus and therefore are out of the list.

On whether the state government would extend the 14 days lockdown order, he replied that whatever decision the governor would make on that would be determined by medical science.

He urged the citizens and residents to continue to practice the preventive measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus assuting that state government on its own part would leave no stone unturned to fight the virus.

“The government is steadfast in its gallant efforts to ensure that the state is not ravaged by the virus”, Ekuwem assured.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: