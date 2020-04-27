COVID-19: Akwa Ibom discharges 3 more patients

Kindly Share This Story:

Another batch of COVID-19 patients, who have been successfully treated by the Akwa Ibom COVID-19 Management Team reunited with their family on Sunday after testing negative twice for the dreaded disease.

Also read:

The team had a few weeks ago discharged three patients after their successful treatment, bringing the total number of persons certified free of the coronavirus disease to six.

At the Ibom Specialist Hospital, Itam, two out of the three discharged patients, in their separate remarks gave thanks to God for sparing their life.

Recounting their experiences, Mr Otobong Asuquo, a medical doctor and Mr Emembong Udofa, a pharmacist, described the treatment as top-notch and advised Akwa Ibom people to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Both medical personnel said they suspected that they contracted the coronavirus disease during the medical outreach in Ikot Akpan Abia, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, last year.

Dr Ememonong Udofa said “the treatment here has been topnotch. There is a difference between how I came in here and how I am today. I was well taken care of and I commend Governor Udom Emmanuel for his proactive stance against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the medical team led by the Commissioner for Health, for the facilities put in place here. It helped in my speedy recovery.”

Also speaking, Dr Asuquo said he knew the symptoms of the virus and had to isolate himself for 10 days while reaching out to the state medical team to come to his aid.

He said he was happy to be discharged and assured that he was going to remain resolute in carrying out his responsibility of saving lives as a medical doctor and urged members of the public against ignoring guidelines on preventing the spread of the virus.

In his brief remark, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Dominic Ukpong, assured Akwa Ibom people that the testing centres the state government is putting in place will be ready soon, adding that it was not true that a laboratory for the screening of suspected COVID-19 cases could be set up within two days, as speculated by some medical doctors in the State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: