COVID-19: Akwa Ibom demands reconfirmation test on 5 cases

Ukpong said he had immediately contacted the Director-General of NCDC who at the time was not aware of the reported result that was on the twitter handle of his agency.

He stated, “Sequel to the news report about the positive testing of 5 hitherto suspected cases of COVID -19 in Akwa Ibom state, we observed a disturbing breach in the testing and reporting procedure.

” Akwa Ibom State Government only heard about the test results in the news. The Director-General of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was not aware of the reported result announcement.

” All 5 reported positive test cases have been contacted and they have shown no COVID-19 symptoms. While the tests were being processed in NCDC approved test facilities, all suspected cases were held in isolation.

” Several sample batches have been previously sent for testing from Akwa Ibom State and they all returned negative results.

“Owing to the irregularities observed in the testing and reporting procedure, Health Care Professionals in Akwa Ibom state have called for an immediate reconfirmation test on the 5 reported cases. The results will be made public; following due process”

The Health Commissioner noted that Healthcare Professionals in the state have however appealed to the NCDC to ensure that all future tests were conducted following due process in order to maintain continued confidence in the process.

He disclosed that government had been in contact with the entire medical team of the US medical mission that undertook a health outreach three weeks ago in the state reports that one of the Volunteers had tested positive after returning to the United States.

Ukpong further disclosed that the state government has also commenced tracing of those who participated in the free medical exercise which was held at the Police Clinic, Ikot Akpan Abia from March 9 to March 13, 2020.

“Residents and citizens are enjoined to remain calm while observing all personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines earlier issued as well as adhere to the social distancing prescriptions.

“The Enforcement Committee of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020 have been mandated to see to the full operation of the provisions of the regulations.