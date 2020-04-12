COVID-19: Akwa Ibom commences sterilization of health facilities, public places

Kindly Share This Story:

…says 66 contacts traced with 5 index cases under observation

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government yesterday said it has commenced sterilization of health facilities and public places as part of proactive measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection into the state

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Covid-19 update in the state, stressed that the action commenced following active support and participation of a Corporate Organisation, Dubai Construction Company.

Udoh noted that the sterilization which took place at the Victor Attah International Airport and the Ibom Specialist Hospital on Saturday continued on Sunday in markets, Ibom Plaza and other strategic locations.

He also disclosed that a total of sixty-six (66) people who were traced to have had contacts with the 5 index cases from the state were currently being monitored.

He added, “So far there has been no negative health report concerning any of contacts. None of them has so far completed the 14 days follow up and none of them has escaped from constant observation.

“The 5 cases who earlier tested positive are responding well and are awaiting reconfirmation test. They are still held in the state isolation facility under the close watch of our medical professionals.

“A three- day integrated training for Health Workers and members of the Incident Management Committee (IMC) ended on Saturday in the State.

‘This training was part of the promise of Governor Udom Emmanuel to ensure that the medical workers at all categories have effectively been updated on the basic skills of managing the novel disease, Coronavirus.

“The Akwa Ibom State Covid-19 Situation Room and Call Center; which is part of the proactive measures put in place to mitigate against the surge of the deadly pandemic in the state, has remained the one-stop shop for rapid and effective response to the related issues/cases.

“With over 50 medical experts working on a 24/7 shift using state-of-the-art telecommunications and information technology facilities, the situation room has gradually witnessed an upsurge in traffic despite an initial lull. It could easily be adjudged to be one of best of such facilities currently in Nigeria’

Udoh said over 47 calls were received on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Akwa Ibom Covid-19 situation room with only 3 Covid-19 alerts, adding that all were investigated and at the end, none of them were suspected cases.

He added that over 64.3percent of those who called were male and that the calls came in from eight local government areas with most calls coming from Uyo, the state capital.

“Distribution of relief materials to all villages in the state through their respective Local Government Areas commenced today.

” We appreciate the continued support of corporate bodies and private individuals who have so far made cash or materials donations towards curbing the spread of the virus.”, Udoh added.

