Covid-19: Akin Alabi continues palliative handouts with cash giveaway on Facebook

On 2:08 pmIn Newsby
Akin Alabi
Hon Akin Alabi, Tuesday, started a 2.5m cash Giveaway on Facebook for Egbeda/Ona Ara residents. This is coming on the back of a similar grant on twitter and the food items he shared to residents in Egbeda Ona Ara.

Yesterday evening, Hon Alabi announced that he will be giving 2.5m to different people so as to help cushion the effect of COVID-19.

Hon Alabi has promised more palliatives and will support local health centres with protective equipment and logistics.

VANGUARD

 

