[Just in] Covid-19: Akeredolu releases 26 convicts, presents nose masks to market women

Dayo Johnson Akure

AS part of the move to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, especially at the Correctional Custodial Center in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the release of 26 inmates forthwith.

This, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye in Akure was “in the exercise of the power conferred on the Governor by paragraph (d) of the sub-section (1) of section 212, of the Nigeria constitution (1999 as amended).

Ajiboye said inmates are those who have served portions of their sentences after being duly sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.

He added that “the Governor believes that decongesting the Correctional Custodial Center will also help prevent the spread of the Covid-19, not only amongst inmates, but also the officials.

In another development, governor Akeredolu has presented nose masks for the use of market women in the state.

This was in line with the Southwest Governors’ resolve to mandate the use of nose masks for everyone coming out of their homes, effective from Friday 24th April, 2020.

The bundles of locally produced nose masks were received from the Governor by the Iyaloja General of the state, Chief Mrs. Iwalola Adefemiwa and other market women, in Akure.

While presenting the masks, Governor Akeredolu said wearing of a nose mask is very important for the personal protection of the market women who would trade with various shades of people across the state.

He urged the market women to also mandate their customers to also wear nose mask before engaging in any trading with them, adding that there will be more nose masks to distribute soon.

The Iyaloja General, Chief Adefemiwa, appreciated the Governor for always prioritizing the interest of the market women in the State.

She said the market women will adhere strictly to the directive as they get their nose masks.

