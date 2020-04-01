Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the fumigation of all markets and motor parks across the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Akeredolu, while briefing newsmen on COVID-19 in Akure on Tuesday, said the exercise would commence immediately.

He added that the Committee on Sanitation and Traffic Rules would carry out the exercise.

“We have given additional responsibility to the Committee on Sanitation and Traffic Rules to disinfect and fumigate our markets, streets and motor parks.

“The state government has purchased motorised water pumps. We have 50 drums of ethanol, chlorine that would be used for this exercise.

“We have equally bought water tankers and Hilux vans that would carry the water tankers to the markets and motor parks.

“By the time our markets returned after the closure, they will meet cleaner markets that had been fumigated,” Akeredolu said.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, who is also the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, said the exercise would take place across markets in towns and motor parks across the state.

According to her, over 100 ad hoc staff will be recruited by the committee from the three senatorial districts of the state.

