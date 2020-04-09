Coronavirus: Aisha Buhari donates 1,000 bags of 10kg rice to Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

The first lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has donated 1,000 bags of 10kg rice to Edo State Government for distribution to vulnerable persons in the state to cushion the effects of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Felix King Foundation also donated 300 packets of antiseptic soap to the state government to assist residents to observe the directive on handwashing and other preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

During the presentation of the bags of rice to the Edo State Sub-Committee COVID-19 Response Team in Benin City, wife of the Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, urged residents in the state to be patient as the state government has concluded plans to commence distribution of relief packs to poor and vulnerable persons.

She added: “I have received these items from the First Lady of Nigeria and informed the governor who advised that it should be given to the state’s COVID-19 committee for distribution to vulnerable persons and groups in the state.

“300 packs of antiseptic soap were also donated by Felix King Foundation to support the state government in halting the spread of Coronavirus.

Receiving the donations, the Edo State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Edo State Technical Sub-Committee on COVID-19, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, commended the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari for the donation.

Shaibu assured that the items will get to vulnerable persons and groups in the state, adding that the gesture is commendable as the items would go a long way in assisting the people.

He said, “The president’s wife is a caring person and we are not surprised that the donation is coming from her at this time.”

