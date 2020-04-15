COVID-19: Airline crew not quarantined on our campus — UNILAG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS—THE management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, yesterday, refuted a news report that the crew members of Air Peace Airlines that recently brought some Chinese doctors to the country were quarantined in one of the hostels in the institution.

In a statement by a Principal Assistant Registrar, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede, the institution said no such thing happened

The statement reads: “The University of Lagos, UNILAG, Management wishes to inform members of the University community and the general public that contrary to the publication entitled, “Chinese doctors’ flight: How three airline crew members ‘disappeared’ from Lagos quarantine centre” by The Punch, dated Sunday, April 12, 2020, the airline crew members that conveyed the Chinese doctors visiting the country to lend medical aid, are not being quarantined in the University of Lagos campus.

“According to the report by The Punch: “On arriving the Scholars Lodge at the University of Lagos where the state government had prepared for the crew to be quarantine around 2 am, another debate ensued over the type of the apartment provided.” This information is false. The flight crew members were not brought to the University’s Scholars Hostel.

“In light of the above, members of the University community and the general public are enjoined to beware of fake news and keep observing precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

