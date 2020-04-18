COVID-19: Air Peace donates food items to less privileged in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace, on Friday, distributed food items to several indigent families in different areas in Lagos. This is one of the laudable Social Responsibilities of the airline in recent times.

The airline’s officials visited Sabo, Makoko and Ajegunle areas of Lagos where they gave out edibles, includes bags of rice, cartons of noodles and loaves of bread to hundreds of people whose sources of livelihood have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown aimed at curtailing the spread of the pandemic that has stifled global economy.

Speaking during the distribution excercise, the Chairman, Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, said that the airline is aware that the current lockdown has made it very difficult for many Nigerians to eke out a living as they are compelled by government directive to stay at home, so as to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

He said that the initiative to give out food items was inspired by the need to provide succour to the less privileged many of whom survive on daily earning from their work but can no longer work due to the stay at home policy.

“What we have done is our own way of touching the lives of the people directly. That’s why we came to Makoko, which is populated by very indigent people. When we leave here now we are going to Ajegunle. We are providing them bags of rice and cartons of noodles. This large turnout of people is a witness to the fact that there is hunger”.

“We cannot leave the care for the people to government alone. The private sector must be involved in this. If you have N2 million in your house, use N200, 000 to help people around you. If you have N1 million, use N100, 000 to help people. We are living in extraordinary times”.

“One way or another, let us take positives from the Coronavirus situation. Now, people have discovered that wealth is nothing because you cannot take this money to your grave. So you must do anything you can to touch the lives of people around you. My happiness will not be complete if people around me do not benefit from my prosperity,” the Air Peace Chairman and CEO said.

Elated by Air Peace good gestures, the Baale of Okira Olayeni located in Ajagunle, Chief Taiwo Hassan Olayeni thanked the company and said that this is the kind of support people expect from corporate organisations and expressed gratitude to the airline.

“I am very happy that the company came to our area to feed us. We have been expecting this gesture from corporate organisations for over three weeks now. I am very happy for Air Peace and I pray that God will continue to prosper the company.

This is a very happy thing for me. I am so happy that they selected my community to benefit from their good gesture so I don’t know how I can thank the company. But I know that God will continue to prosper Air Peace and those that will benefit from the company’s kindness,” he said.

Vanguard

