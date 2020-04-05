COVID-19: Air Peace delivers FG’s medical supplies from Turkey

Kindly Share This Story:

Air Peace on Sunday delivered the first batch of the Federal Government’s medical supplies to fight the spread of coronavirus pandemic and treatment of those infected by the disease.

The airline Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, said in a statement in Lagos that the medical supplies were carried by Air Peace aircraft Boeing 777 with registration number 5N-BWI.

Olajide said the aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday night.

She commended the federal government for its efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Olajide said the Nigerian government was ahead of some countries in the fight against the virus, which had infected over one million people across the globe.

“The management of Air Peace commends the federal government for being proactive in the preparation for emergencies and preventing the spread of the virus.

“For also providing the kits and other medical equipment for the treatment of those infected by the pandemic.

“This shows that government is ready to fight this disease and it is even more prepared than governments of some of the advanced nations in the measures and strategies adopted to eradicate the virus,” she said. (NAN)

