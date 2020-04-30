Covid-19: Akwa Ibom records 3 new cases, one death

Kindly Share This Story:

…Governor warns against self-help, treatment at private hospitals

Akwa Ibom State has recorded three new cases of covid-19 and one death.

News of the new cases was broken by Governor Udom Emmanuel, while giving an update on covid-19 in the state at Government House, Uyo, earlier today.

Mr Emmanuel who appeared upbeat about the incident stressed that the state has a remarkable recovery rate, commending health workers working round the clock to manage the pandemic in the state.

He announced that the three new cases recorded were as a result of the ongoing rigorous contact tracing exercise in the state.

“The last laboratory test we conducted on 44 suspected cases, three persons were confirmed positive, while we lost one. The patient we lost was a 68-year-old woman who was transferred to the centre totally unconscious and with multiple serious long outstanding co-morbidities”. He said.

The governor once again appealed to then to refrain from self-medication, calling on medical doctors running private hospitals to desist from attempting to treat any case with symptoms related to covid-19.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to doctors please, whether it is covid-19 or not, once the illness is beyond what your experience and facility can carry, seek the help of your colleagues.

“Henceforth, we will not accept cases of dumping cases any longer. A situation where you bring a patient totally unconscious, and a few hours later, the person would just give up the ghost, we won’t accept that any longer”. He cautioned

Governor Emmanuel maintained that the state has recorded remarkable successes in terms of treatment of covid-19 especially when brought at the early stages with minor symptoms, adding “our recovery rate is remarkable”.

He stressed the determination of the state government to continue to provide excellent medical care, while also encouraging the people to adhere to all preventive guidelines against covid-19 infection.

He restated the ban on interstate transport services has not been lifted, warning that anyone caught will be quarantined for 14 days.

“No passenger movement is allowed. No motor park should load or off-load, else we would keep you for 14 days. Except for those on essential services such as medicals, foodstuffs and media.” He warned.

