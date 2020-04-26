COVID-19: AGN commends feeding 10,000 Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, on Saturday commenced its laudable programme of feeding over 10,000 Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

The initiative, according to the leadership of the guild is aimed at cushioning the adverse effects of the ongoing lockdown, ordered by the federal government to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Speaking at the flag off of the programme at Game Village in Surulere, Lagos, at the weekend, the National President of the guild, Mr Emeka Rollas said it is in line with the Guilds Corporate service to humanity in order to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lock down on Nigerians .

According to him, the Guild’s short term plan is to feed over 10,000 people within the six Geopolitical zones in the country.

“We are going to the 6 geopolitical zones, all parts of Nigeria would be touched. We will send materials to all the chapters to distribute, he stated.

“This is our own corporate social responsibility as Actors Guild of Nigeria. We know that there are our up and coming members who are not doing very well. So, in this lockdown, there is need for us to donate palliatives for our members as well as members of the public who have patronized the actors over the years.

That is why we started from Surulere, the hub of entertainment in Lagos. There is hardly any star who has spent 20 years in Nollywood that didn’t kick start his or her career in Surulere,” Rollas said.

Speaking further, the AGN president said already they have sent palliatives to some of their state chapters including, Abuja Chapter, Lagos State Chapter as well as Delta State chapter.

“What we are doing now, is to distribute the same palliatives to the public. We started off with Surulere, and we are moving to other LGAs; Ifako Ijaye and others. This is just the first phase. We are planning to feed over 10,000 people as soon as we get more money from our sponsors. We are also seeking the Federal and State government partnership,” he added.

Rollas also appreciated his colleagues and three patrons of the guild who contributed immensely to the success of the first phase of AGN’s COVID-19 Community Reach Out.

“The Palliatives we disturbed today was made available by few of us, including three of our patrons, Chief Alexander Nwokabia Ejiamatu, Chief Tony Ikpea and Deacon Ik Kalu. Apart from that, members of our committee headed by Honourable Desmond Elliot made their own personal contributions. Monalisa Chinda, Uche Elendu, Charles Inojie, Ada Ameh, Yul Edochie, Ronnie Dikko, Belinda Effah, Zack Orji, Segun Arinze, Charles Awurum, Ngozie Nwosu, Emeka Duru, KOK among others. We also calling on other actors to do well to support the initiative. We bought enough food stuffs and we are planning to get more next week to donate to others locations,” he said.

The Chairman of AGN’s COVID-19 committee, Desmond Elliot added, ”For the sacrifice to humanity, we are here doing what is expected of us to do. One of our reasons for using Surulere as our take off point is not because of me. But it is the hub of entertainment. We are also visiting other local government in the state.”

The CDA Chairman of Games Village, Johnson Oguns , who received the food items on behalf of his community expressed his profound gratitude to the leadership of the guild.

