COVID-19: Agbekoya vows to deal with criminals in S’West

THE Agbekoya Farmers’ Association, yesterday, vowed to collaborate with security agencies to flush out criminals terrorizing Lagos and Ogun States.

In a statement by President of Agbekoya, Aare Kamorudeen Aremu, the association also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

He said: “Given the present situation in the South West States especially Lagos and Ogun States, we are using this medium to warn all criminals to desist from their evil deeds as Agbekoya is ready to work with the Police and other security agents to flush them out.

“We are assuring all residents not to panic and that is why we are warning the criminals to desist, henceforth, because the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

“We will continue to join the Federal Government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We also urge citizens to abide by the rules and regulations of the health ministry to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is real. Let us stay safe.”

On the demise of the President’s Chief of Staff, the Agbekoya boss said: “On behalf of Agbekoya Farmers Association, we received the news of the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari with shock.

