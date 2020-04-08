COVID-19: Again, EFCC cautions Nigerians against fake donations, cures

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has again cautioned members of the public against unsupported claims of fraudulent operators advertising cures and treatments of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, gave the caution in a statement signed by Mr Tony Orilade, Acting Spokesperson of the Commission on Wednesday in Abuja.

Magu said that there was need for patriotic Nigerians to be cautious of fake Covid-19 ” Do-it-yourself” tests and shun any fraudulent charity offering guidelines on donations to the public.

Magu particularly cautioned against use of unwanted mobile applications from untrusted sources and fake multilevel marketing schemes with mouth- watering returns online.

The EFCC boss said that, “The Federal Government has rolled out account details of accredited banks through which donations can be made.

“Please note that any other guideline for donations is fraudulent and should be ignored.

“Besides, members of the public should be cautious of online investment involving various money-doubling schemes.

“We are tracking all those fraudulent operators and we wish to assure Nigerians that we will bring them and their sponsors to book,” he said.

The statement also quoted the EFCC boss as advising Nigerians against illegal “Robo Calls”.

According to him, such calls are meant to scam and steal the banking details of their victims.

“Don’t press any number required by any illegal Robo Call. The recording machine might require you to press a number for you to speak with an operator.

“ This is fraudulent. Don’t press such a number,” he said.

Magu assured Nigerians that the EFCC was abreast of every economic and financial crime fraudsters developing in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the Commission would burst any scheme designed to defraud Nigerians of their hard- earned money.

