COVID-19: Adeboye, Oyedepo donate medical supplies to Lagos, Ogun

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS—THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has donated some medical supplies to the Lagos State Government to support its efforts in equipping medical staff with necessary protective gears needed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The items include 8,000 hand sanitizers, 8,000 surgical face masks and 200,000 hand gloves.

While presenting the donations at Mainland Hospital (formerly Infectious Disease Hospital), Yaba, the Assistant General Overseer, Admin/Personnel of the RCCG, Pastor Funsho Odesola, said: “We commend the sacrifices that all medical personnel are making at this time, the church continues to pray for them as they give their sacrifice of love even as the RCCG as a church agrees that combating COVID-19 is by no means work for all.”

Odesola stated that the donations, in addition to other CSR programmes of the church, is a confirmation of the broadness of mind and reach of the church.

The donation of medical supplies is in addition to other supports given by the RCCG to the health sector, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

The church delivered on its commitment to strengthen and support the Nigerian healthcare system with the donation of 11 Intensive Care Units, ICU, beds fully fitted with ventilators in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states to contribute to the improvement of healthcare facilities in Nigeria, which is now found to be very useful as the government works round the clock to curtail COVID-19 pandemic.

Oyedepo donates medical supplies

Similarly, the Living Faith Church Worldwide, yesterday, donated ambulances, test kits, personal protective devices (PPE) to the Lagos and Ogun State governments, to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

A statement by the chairman, Editorial and Media Board, Living Faith Church Worldwide, LFCWW, Professor Sheriff Folarin said: “The global coronavirus pandemic has reached dangerous dimensions, with a spike in infection numbers around the world, and inevitable adverse effects on the global economy and on virtually all areas of human endeavour.

“Living Faith Church as a faith-based organisation with a global outreach wishes to register its support, in entirety, to the Nigerian government and global efforts to win the war against this unseen but common enemy of mankind.”

He said that among the medical/health resources donated are two state-of-the-art ambulances with capacity for first aid, test and treatment of those infected or on emergency resulting from the infection.

