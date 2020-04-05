Kindly Share This Story:

Trust Nigerians to find a way out of any predicament. Instead of the coronavirus pandemic weighing them down, some have actually found a way to live with it and even evolve a way of greeting to make light of the situation.

Edo State-born actress, Festina Peters joined the fun on her Instagram with a message of hope to her fans, with a greeting “Happy Isolation”

“Laugh when you can, apologize when you should, kiss slowly, play hard, love deeply, forgive quickly, take chances, give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be anything but unhappy. Love you PAPI. HAPPY ISOLATION.

Festina made her name in Benin movies. Her films include Aghatiti, My mother’s Wedding, Little Joshua, Ekinadose and many others. She has also featured in: Not my Fault, World of Sin, Emwinikpiahu, Household Enemy, Obodo Oyibo, Eshikito, and a lot more.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: