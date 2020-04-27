COVID-19: ActionAid, SWOFON urge govt to lift restriction on women farmers

Kindly Share This Story:

Demand clear policy interventions on agriculture

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic continues to ravage the country, two non-governmental organizations, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, and Small-Scale Women Farmers Organisation in Nigeria, SWOFON, yesterday, urged the Federal and State Governments to lift the restriction of movement on women farmers under the lockdown and stay-at-home orders.

This was the position of the two organisations at a joint virtual press conference addressed by the Country Director, AAN, Mrs. Ene Obi, and the President of SWOFON, Mrs. Mary Afan, on ‘COVID-19 and its Implications on Food and Agriculture, Smallholder Women Farmers and Averting the Looming Food Crisis in Nigeria’.

While commending the Federal and State Governments, and all stakeholders for their unrelenting efforts towards containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, the two organizations pointed out that it was also necessary to draw the attention of the government to the continual loss of income and livelihoods in the agricultural sector, especially for smallholder women farmers, arising from the continued lockdown and restriction of movement.

They also made it known that as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown and lack of access to markets farmers are experiencing massive post-harvest losses on fruits, vegetables, fresh products, and other perishables, because smallholder women farmers are unable to move their products from their farms to the market or from their rural communities to semi-urban and urban markets.

They further stated that farmers also lose income from staple foods like Maize, Rice, Wheat, Potatoes, Cassava, Soybeans, Yams, Sorghum, and Plantain, and others. Those engaged in livestock farming especially poultry, are faced with a lack of access to poultry feeds they usually buy. Fisheries and aquaculture farmers are also affected by the closure or low patronage of hotels and skeletal operations of restaurants.

They also lamented that before the emergence of COVID-19, smallholder women farmers were already faced with low and difficult access to credit, essential inputs, improved seeds and seedlings, organic and non-organic fertilizers, which the spread of COVID-19 has further compounded the situation as they now have no access at all. “Being a planting season for farmers, it is pertinent to say that the food crisis is already looming in Nigeria.”

Also according to the two organisations security agencies and task forces enforcing lockdown order in the States, at the local government and community levels are incessantly harassing and extorting smallholder farmers, especially women.

Speaking further the two organizations appealed to the federal government to adopt their recommendations that would support smallholder farmers at this critical time in line with a recommendation from the High-Level Panel of Experts on Food Security and Nutrition (HPLE) of the UN Committee on World Food Security (CFS), stating that all governments must support smallholder farmers and local communities through appropriate stimulus packages (in cash or kind) to enhance food resilience.

“It is against this backdrop that ActionAid Nigeria and SWOFON duly recommend the following to avert the looming food crisis in Nigeria amidst this COVID-19 pandemic:

During the President’s speech announcing an extension of the lockdown on Monday 13th April 2020, he stated that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and other food agencies will work with the Presidential Task Force to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on our 2020 farming season. We call on the Federal Government to announce clear policy interventions during this pandemic to ensure that there is sustained local food production and supply. This also presents an opportunity for us as a nation to become self-reliant in food production and completely wean ourselves from excessive food imports. Special community local produce buying and transportation should be arranged to buy produce from smallholder women farmers to ensure the food supply is maintained.

Smallholder farmers especially women should be exempted from the movement restrictions while observing precautionary measures so that they can go to their farms for work and transport their produce to the market. Agricultural extension agents should be exempted from the movement restrictions, so they can provide extension services support to the farmers while maintaining physical distancing and other precautionary measures. Special palliatives targeted at smallholder farmers especially women should be designed to provide for the needs of farmers as they are amongst the poor and vulnerable. Urgently, smallholder women farmers should be provided with agricultural insurance services as the outcomes of recent research by AAN indicates that the impact of Government Agricultural Insurance (GAI) provision over the years to women farmers was very poor in Nigeria. Social protection (unconditional or conditional cash transfers) must be provided to farmers and farmworkers who are forced to leave their fields and are not able to take their goods to the market, invariably affecting their immediate household income and their investment in next season’s harvest. Grants, credit, essential inputs, early maturing livestock, improved seeds and seedlings, and fertilizers preferably organic, should be provided for smallholder farmers especially women to avert the looming food crisis. The dangerous issue of Fall Armyworm invasion in which evidence of its presence is now in Abia State should be addressed across the country. Agroecology for climate change adaptation, mitigation, and sustainable food production should be supported, promoted, and funded by the government at all levels. Provision of face masks, hand gloves, sanitizers, and access to clean water for farmers across Nigeria should be prioritised and included in the national response on COVID-19. Farmers across Nigeria should be targeted specifically and sensitised on COVID-19. The security agencies and taskforces both at the state, local, and community levels should be directed to stop the harassment and extortion of farmers especially women. This should be monitored by the Divisional Police Officers across the board and defaulting officers disciplined appropriately.

