COVID-19: Abuja Computerized Vehicle Testing Service (ACVTS), donates food items to support efforts of FCT

The management of Abuja Computerised Vehicle Testing Service today,22nd April 2020 were at the headquarters of FCDA to present 500 cartons of indomie as a form of support and encouragement to the FCT COVID-19 prevention task force.

A delegation led by MD/CSO Temple group ltd. Prince Segun Obayendo and top management staff were received by the Minister of State FCT Rammatu Tijjani on arrival at the FCDA Hq.

After the gifts were received, the minister of state FCT thanked MD/CSO and his team for this kind gesture, reassuring of the FCT’s resolve to continue preventing the spread of the COVID-19 deadly virus.

As at the time, this report was filed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have hit 873 with 119 in Abuja alone.

