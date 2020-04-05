COVID-19: Abiodun inspects food bank ahead of relief materials distribution

James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has inspected bagged relief materials at the State Central Food Bank ahead of the stimulus package distribution across the State.

The Governor, who was on the visit to ensure quality assurance in content, bagging and logistics, emphasised that the exercise was targeted at 500,000 homes.

Also read:

Abiodun stressed that while the number of targeted beneficiaries may not reflect everyone, it would achieve the objective of the exercise which is to reach the poor and vulnerable.

The Governor reiterated that his administration will not condone any act of sabotage, exploitation or compromise, as the exercise would be closely monitored.

The State Governor promised to continue taking seriously the welfare of the good people of the State, even in unforeseen situations like this.