COVID-19: Abia Speaker reaches out with relief materials

The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, today distributed relief materials to the less privileged in his constituency and beyond to alleviate the effects of the lockdown being observed in the state as a way of preventing and controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

In a brief address to the benefitting institutions, the Speaker who was represented by the Clerk of Abia State House of Assembly, Sir JohnPedro Irokansi, urged them to ensure that the relief materials got to the needy in their midst.

Institutions that benefitted from the palliative materials with the mandate to reach the indigents are close to 70 churches, mosques, the Abia State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Amacahara, Federal Medical Centre Chapel, Umuahia, St Vincent De Paul Centre for the Mentally and Physically Challenged, Umuafai Ndume, School for the Blind, Afara, Agape Charity Home for Children, Ubakala, Motherless Babies Home, Ahiaeke among others.

The Speaker in an earlier statement had expressed confidence in the ability of the religious bodies and charity homes to share the items to reach the needy without considerations for such parochial interests like political party affiliation or favouritism of whatever kind. He urged all to continue to observe the practices of regular hand washing, social distancing and obey all government directives concerning the fight against coronavirus pandemic, assuring that with the guidelines put in place, the people’s cooperation and God’s grace, the pandemic would soon become a thing of the past.

