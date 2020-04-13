COVID-19: Abia Speaker commences distribution of relief materials

Kindly Share This Story:

In his bid to cushion the effects of the lockdown on the people as necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, has commenced distribution of relief materials to the people of his constituency and beyond.

In a statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Mazi Kenneth Ezeigbo, and made available to newsmen on Monday, the Speaker said the relief materials would be distributed through churches so that they would truly reach those in actual need of them.

The statement further said the distribution would take place from Monday, April 13 – Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in order to ensure compliance with government directives on both the lockdown and social distancing.

Recall that the Speaker had earlier distributed hand sanitizers and started awareness campaigns as part of efforts to prevent the unlikely outbreak of the virus and its spread in the state.

Items which the Speaker has made available for distribution as palliatives to the people include 500 bags of rice, 2,000 cartons of noodles and 3,000 bags of garri.

