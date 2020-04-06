COVID-19: Abia Lawmaker, Onuzuruike, donates relief materials to community

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the lockdown necessitated by the need to control and contain the spread of the rampaging coronavirus, and its attendant effects of the people, the Lawmaker representing Umuahia North State Constituency and the Deputy Chief Whip of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Kelechi Onuzuruike, has joined other sons of Ohuhu nation to donate relief materials worth over N4.5m to the indigents and widows of the area.

Donating the materials to the people through the President General of Ohuhu Welfare Union, Sir Obi Aguocha in his residence on Sunday, Onuzuruike said, “As a matter of responsibility, I have in the last one week been in touch with our brothers and sisters in Europe, United States, Asia and other parts of Africa including those in Abuja, Lagos and other places across the nation to check on them to make sure they are safe. I am aware of the hardship and challenges the government order of a lockdown as a means of checkmating the spread of coronavirus has brought upon us as a people, but it is a bitter pill we must all swallow to stay alive. It is in the light of this that I went into partnership with my senior brother, Dr. Aham Uko (the state commissioner for finance) and Hon. Hope Uwaga (a commissioner at the Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ASOPADEC) to donate these relief materials of bags of rice, tubers of yam and protective materials to be shared to the less privileged and the vulnerable in our society through our President General, Sir Obi

“God willing and if we stick to the instructions of the government, maintain social distancing, avoid handshakes, wash our hands with soap as often as possible under running water, use our hand sanitizers and avoid crowded places, we will overcome this pandemic”

On receiving the relief materials on behalf of the people, the President General, Sir Obi Aguocha, thanked the donors for their kind gestures and asked that other sons and daughters of the area emulate the good gestures by also coming forward with similar gestures. He also donated 200 packs of 5kg rice as his own contribution to the relief gesture and immediately set up two committees: the Ohuhu COVID-19 Relief Fund and COVID-19 Committee, to coordinate and share the donated materials to the needy in the area.

