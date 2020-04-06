COVID -19: Abia govt threatens to arrest traders for defying lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia state government has threatened to arrest traders who open their shops during the period of the lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Dr. Cosmas Ndukwe, in a statement, said his ministry is worried that traders have violated government regulations trading in various relief and rural markets despite the huge risk of exposure to the deadly coronavirus.

He warned that those violating government order risk as security agents have been directed to arrest and prosecute them.

The statement read, “Markets, irrespective of where they situate or their size have not been exempted from the lockdown. You are advised to obey this simple order for your health and orders. To be specific, Orie Ugba Umuahia, Amauzukwu Relief Market, Umuahia, Ossah Market Umuahia, Umungasi Market Aba and Afo Ule Market, Abayi Aba,

“Others are Ama Ogbonna Relief Market, Aba, Achi Aru Market Omuma Road, Aba, Onions Market Uratta, Aba; Tonimas/Work Bank Market, Aba, Ehere Market Ogbor Hill and such other markets in various towns and villages should shut down immediately to avoid arrest and prosecution. “

Contacted, chairman, state task force on COVID – 19, Abia South zone, Chief Ekele Nwaohanmuo, told our correspondent that the state government is determined to enforce the order to shut all public gatherings in the state.

He said the team visited the Umungasi, Afor Ule and Tonimas market to enforce the lockdown.

When our correspondent visited the Ehere market in Obingwa LGA, Transition Committee Chairman of the Council, Chief Kingsley Nnaji, was seen leading a team enforcing the order to shut the Ehere market.

