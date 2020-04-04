COVID-19: Abia Deputy Speaker donate relief materials to constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu, today donated relief materials to be shared to his people of Ohafia South State Constituency as part of his contribution towards alleviating the sufferings of his people in this period of the coronavirus pandemic.

This followed the directive of the Abia State Government instructing her citizens to stay at home as part of measures to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the state.

The items donated by the Deputy Speaker include; bags of rice, tubers of yam, cartons of noodles, cartons of milk, groundnut oil, salt, hand sanitizers and buckets for regular hand washing. This is in addition to the monthly data subscription for 100 persons from Ohafia South State Constituency as a way of assisting them get regular updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Handing over the items to the Chairman of the Ohafia COVID-19 Committee, Prince Fred Eke Idika, who also doubles as the TC Chairman of Ohafia LGA, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu assured that improving the lives of his people remains his topmost priority, stating that he will continue to step in from time to time to help cushion the effects of the measures taken by government to prevent and contain the spread of the virus in Abia State. He further enjoined his constituents in particular and Abians, in general, to obey the government’s directives and ensure regular hand washing to help prevent the virus from finding its way into the state.

The Abia Deputy Speaker also called on other public-spirited individuals from Ohafia to also reach out to the needy at this time.

Responding, the TC Chairman of Ohafia LGA, Chief Fred Idika, the Vice President of Ohafia Improvement Union, Elder U. K. Uga, Ohafia Youths President, Mr. Obasi Kalu, all thanked the Deputy Speaker for his kind gesture and assured him that they will ensure the equitable distribution of the relief materials.

Also, present to help take delivery of the donations were Dr. Ojo Uma Ojo, Assistant Secretary-General, Ohafia Improvement Union, Elder Emmanuel Kalu, Ezeogo of Asaga Community among others

