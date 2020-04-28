Kindly Share This Story:

…awaiting 283 samples from Abuja

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The State Coordinator, Rapid Response on Covid-19, Dr Tijjani Hussaini on Tuesday says 85 contact persons out of 267 have turn out to have symptoms related to Covid-19 in the state.

This was as he said it has also discharged three contact persons while awaiting results of 283 samples taking to Abuja.

Hussaini who said the 283 number was high due to the shutting down of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC testing laboratory in the state.

The Coordinator was also quick to say as of Monday the testing laboratory is now back and fully operational.

Dr Hussaini disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the update of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday evening.

Similarly, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje hinted that the state is collaborating with Lagos State which has similarities with the state in order to combat the spread of the disease.

He said no state government or country can contain the pandemic alone.

“Kano is now the center of attraction. Kano is now center of concern. We thank President Buhari for giving us attention by sending a powerful delegation in order to see that our efforts are strengthened.

“Our major problem is an ineffective testing centre. We have to thank President Buhari for fixing that. Also in the next few days we would have additional testing center in the Bayero University Kano.

“We commend the house of representatives members who made efforts to write a letter to the President requesting for special for the Kano State government to address the pandemic. They also unanimously passed a resolution

“We have also met with private health facility owners on the need to be coordinated and connect them with the emergency operation centre in order to get data in regard to COVID-19. On our part, we promised to assist them with PPE.

“We are collaborating with Lagos State. No doubt they were able to end Ebola, Lassa Fever and now COVID-19. We have similarities in terms of population and others with them. And I can assure you, very soon the collaboration will swing into action,” the Governor said.

Earlier, in a meeting with operators of private facilities in the state, Governor Ganduje told the health workers not to send away patients who come to their facility with symptoms of COVID-19 for medical attention.

The Governor said it will soon inaugurate some volunteer health practitioners in the state who are willing to join the state in the fight against COVID-19.

According to him, “don’t send away patients who come to the facilities with symptoms of COVID-19. This is because sending them away will not help the situation at hand.

“You can always find a way of reporting such patient to appropriate authorities to handle such cases,” Governor Ganduje said.

Similarly, a powerful delegation from the House of Representatives under the leadership of the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila ably represented by the Majority leader, Alhassan Doguwa paid a solidarity visit to the state government over the mysterious deaths and COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Doguwa, however, handed over to Ganduje copies of the document containing letter it wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene in the situation in the state and also a led motion it moved on the floor of the chamber on the situation in the state.

