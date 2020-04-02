Breaking News
COVID-19: 68  arrested for violating govt. order in Nasarawa

On 9:18 pm
By  David Odama

Not less than 68 persons have been arrested for allegedly violating the state government order aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the state.

Out of the number, 48  apprehended in Karu local government area of the state and  charged to court to serve as a deterrent to others in the state.

The Police Public Relation Officer Nasarawa state command, A S P Nansel Rahman disclosed this  in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital on Thursday while speaking to journalists

The command  PRO  said about 59 suspects have also been charged to court and the remaining 9 suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded

He explained that violation of an order duly promulgated by a public servant goes contrary to section 152 of the Penal code.

“A total number of 68 suspects were arrested to that effect while 59 have been charged to court while the remaining 9 suspects will also be charged to court at the end of the investigation,” he added.

According to him,  the proclamation order made by the Nasarawa State government in order to curtail and contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the State.

