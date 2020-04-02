Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: 6,075 cases, 214 deaths recorded in Africa – WHO

On 4:36 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

15.7% elderly undergo abuse on daily basis — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, said on Thursday there are now 6,075 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Africa with 214 deaths.

The United Nations health agency gave the update in its regional official twitter account @WHOAFRO in the Congolese capital.

It said: “They are 6,075 cases on the African continent, with 214 deaths and 478 recoveries reported.

“In the past seven days, four new countries in the Region have confirmed cases of COVID-19, including Botswana, Burundi, Guinea Bissau, and Sierra Leone.”

The agency said South Africa currently leads the rest of the continent with 1,380 cases and five deaths, Algeria 847 cases with 58 deaths and Burkina Faso has 261 confirmed cases with 14 deaths.

“Nigeria has 174 confirmed cases, nine have been discharged with two deaths,’’ it added. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!